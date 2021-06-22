8 armed men arrested, 8 dead in Myanmar clashes

Rangoon :

Handmade mines, hand grenades and small weapons were seized along with the armed men, the statement said.





The clashes took place after the security forces acting on a tip-off raided a house in Chanmyathazi township, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.





It further said that four armed men were killed and some security forces received major injuries in the fierce clashes.





Meanwhile, some armed men in a car attacked the security personnel and ran away in the same township.





Four of the armed men were killed after the car hit an electricity transformer, the statement said.





More detailed information will further be released, it added.