Africa's Covid cases pass 5.2 million

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 137,600 while 4,620,442 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease, Xinhua news agency reported.





South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.





South Africa has recorded the highest Covid-19 cases in Africa at 1,823,319 while the northern African country Morocco reported 526,651 cases as of Monday.





In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.