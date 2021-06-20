Afghanistan reports 1,927 COVID-19 cases, 93 deaths in 24 hours

Afghanistan on Sunday reported 1,927 new COVID-19 cases and 93 more deaths in 24 hours, raising the national counts to 103,921 and 4,215 respectively, the country's Public Health Ministry confirmed.
Kabul:
Meanwhile, 526 people were recovered during the cited period, according to the ministry.
More than 560,000 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Afghanistan since February last year, showed the official data.
Local health experts believe that the actual number of infections and COVID-19 fatalities could be higher than the official figures as many infected people did not visit hospitals and there is no system to register them.
Conversations