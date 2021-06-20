Nepal reports 2,442 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 621,056

Kathmandu :

Of the new infections, 548 were recorded in Kathmandu Valley, the officials said.





A total of 42 districts have over 500 active COVID-19 cases. The number is higher in people aged between 20 to 60 years, they said.





With 556,798 patients recovering from the disease so far, there are currently 55,532 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.





As many as 3,456 patients have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, the officials said.