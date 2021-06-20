Pak-Iran goods train service restored after freight train derailment in Balochistan

Islamabad :

At least six bogies of the train, which was on its way to Quetta from Zahedan city of Iran, derailed on Saturday near Dalbandin in the Chagai district, railway officials said.





No one was injured in the accident caused due to an unbalanced track which needed repairs. Experts’ teams were dispatched from Quetta after the incident to restore the service.





Earlier, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries Central Standing Committee on Railways convener, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, had asked the government to take practical steps for the restoration of goods trains with Iran and Turkey.