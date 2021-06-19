Nepal detects 2,401 new COVID-19 infections

Kathmandu :

According to the health ministry, 7,010 swab samples were taken for the RT-PCR test in the last 24 hours, of which 1,688 results returned positive. The virus was detected among 713 people in antigen tests conducted on 4,686 people in the same period.





There are active 57,618 coronavirus cases in the country. The number of people who have recovered from the disease is 553,342.





In the last 24 hours, 3,660 people have recovered, while 34 deaths were also recorded. The death toll stands at 8,675 in the country.





Nepal''s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 89.3 per cent and the fatality rate at 1.6 per cent.





Nepal is currently under a lockdown till June 22, which has led to a dip in new cases. However, the vaccination drive is yet to gain momentum with short supplies globally.