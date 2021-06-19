Taliban attack on Afghan city repulsed

Kabul :

"Taliban rebels launched massive offensive on Kunduz city early Saturday but fled after suffering casualties and leaving six bodies behind," the spokesman told Xinhua news agency.





The militants were also attempting to explode an explosive-laden military vehicle next to a military base outside Kunduz city, but was identified and targeted by soldiers.





As a result a few more militants inside the vehicle were killed, the official added.





However, five security personnel had been injured during the gunfight which lasted for a couple of hours, he said.





The militant group has stepped up activities and captured over a dozen districts since the withdrawal of the US-led forces from Afghanistan on May 1.





Over the past two months, the government has lost 30 districts to the Taliban, which makes up 8 per cent of the country.





Previously, 210 districts, which makes up 54 per cent of the entire territory in Afghanistan, were under the control of the government, 132 districts are contested and 46 districts were under Taliban control.