China opposes US Federal Commission's vote to advance ban on Chinese equipment

Beijing :

This comes after the US Federal Commission on Thursday voted to advance a proposed ban on equipment from Chinese companies deemed national security threats. Under these rules, the FCC could also revoke prior equipment authorisations issued to Chinese companies.





Addressing a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said, "China will continue to support its relevant companies in upholding their legitimate rights and interests in accordance with the law."





Zhao said that the US move is typical and unveiled "economic and technological bullying" and flagrant denial of market economy principles that the US claims to champion.





Meanwhile, a group of US lawmakers applauded the FCC's vote to "put national security first by keeping compromised Chinese equipment out of US telecommunications networks."





"We introduced bipartisan, bicameral legislation to make this action permanent, blocking technology manufactured by companies that pose a threat to our national security. We thank Acting Chairwoman Rosenworcel and Commissioner Carr for their leadership on this issue and look forward to working with the Commission to protect our nation's networks from foreign adversaries," said the lawmakers in a joint statement.





US Senators Edward Marke and Rubio Rubio, and Representatives Anna Eshoo and Steve Scalise previously introduced the Secure Equipment Act of 2021 to direct the FCC to clarify that it will no longer review, or approve, applications from companies on the Commission's "Covered List."





The bill would prevent further integration and sales of Huawei, ZTE, Hytera, Hikvision, and Dahua - all Chinese state-backed or directed firms - in the US regardless of whether federal funds are involved.





Back in 2020, the FCC adopted new rules to require US telecommunications carriers to rip and replace equipment provided by Huawei, ZTE, and other covered companies that pose a risk to US national security.





The US lawmakers in the statement added: "While that was an important step, those rules only apply to equipment purchased with federal funding. The very same equipment can still be used if purchased with private or non-federal government dollars. The Secure Equipment Act adds an extra layer of safety that slams the door on identified security threats from having a presence in the US telecommunications network."