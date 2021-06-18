Canada, US extend COVID-19 border restrictions till July 21

Washington :

"In coordination with the US, we are extending restrictions on non-essential international travel and with the United States until July 21, 2021," Blair said in a statement via Twitter.





Blair added that the government will announce relaxed entry rules for fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents on Monday. All non-essential travel between the United States and Canada has been halted since March 2020, however, reports indicated the Canadian and US governments are engaged in conversations to begin a gradual reopening of their mutual land border.





Prior to the announcement, the restrictions at US land border crossings with Canada and Mexico were set to expire on June 21.