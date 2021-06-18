Pakistan's Covid caseload reaches 946,227

Islamabad :

The NCOC also said that the country's total recoveries rose to 888,505, reports Xinhua news agency.





The number of active cases under treatment dropped to 35,809, including 2,413 in critical condition.





According to the NCOC, the pandemic killed another 39 people in the same period, raising the overall death toll to 21,913.





Punjab province is the worst-hit region with 344,641 Covid infections and 10,603 deaths, followed by the southern Sindh province which reported 330,552 cases and 5,306 fatalities.