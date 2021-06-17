2 killed in shooting in western German town

Berlin :

The incident took place in Espelkamp, a town of about 26,000 near the city of Bielefeld.





Officers found the body of a 48-year-old man, and a seriously wounded woman who died at the scene. A 52-year-old local man who was suspected to be the perpetrator was on the run, police said.





The victims were shot in a house and in a street outside, police spokeswoman Hella Christoph told n-tv television. She said there was not believed to be any danger to local residents.