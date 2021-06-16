Govt security forces retake district, evict militants in Afghanistan

Kabul :

"The National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF), including national army's commandos, supported by Afghan Air Force launched a cleanup operation in Dawalt Abad district on Tuesday night. The operation resulted in the killing and injuring of scores of the Taliban terrorists," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement noted the district was completely cleared of the militants early Wednesday, and rule of law will soon returned in Dawlat Abad when the government offices and local police station will reopen later in the day, Xinhua reported.

Taliban militants overran the district after heavy fightings when Afghan security forces tactically retreated to neighboring districts on June 7.

Taliban militants, who attacked security forces and captured several suburban districts across Afghanistan in recent weeks, have not made a comment on the report so far.

While the United States and NATO troops have been leaving the country, violence in the country is on the rise.