Mon, Jun 14, 2021

Iran nuclear talks resume as Germany calls for progress

Published: Jun 14,202112:32 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal resumed in Vienna on Saturday as the European Union said negotiations were “intense” and Germany called for rapid progress.

Representative image
Representative image
Tehran:
The  sixth  round  of  talks  began  as  usual with a meeting of remaining parties  to  the  deal  Iran,  Russia,  China,  France,  Britain,  Germany  and  the  European  Union  in  the  basement of a luxury hotel.

The U.S. delegation to the talks, known as the Joint Commission of the  Joint  Comprehensive  Plan  of  Action (JCPoA), is based in a hotel across  the  street  as  Iran  refuses  face-to-face meetings.

The talks’ chief coordinator, EU foreign policy official  Enrique  Mora,  who  is  leading  the  shuttle  diplomacy  between  Iran  and  the  United States, has said he expects a deal in this round of talks.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations