Tehran :

The sixth round of talks began as usual with a meeting of remaining parties to the deal Iran, Russia, China, France, Britain, Germany and the European Union in the basement of a luxury hotel.





The U.S. delegation to the talks, known as the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA), is based in a hotel across the street as Iran refuses face-to-face meetings.





The talks’ chief coordinator, EU foreign policy official Enrique Mora, who is leading the shuttle diplomacy between Iran and the United States, has said he expects a deal in this round of talks.