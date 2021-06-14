At least 12 killed, 150 injured in powerful gas explosion in central China

Beijing :

The blast took place at about 6:30 am local time in the Zhang Wan district of Shiyan city in Hubei province, killing 12 people and trapping a large number of people under the rubble of their homes.





Authorities have rescued nearly 150 people from the area, including 39 with serious injuries and rushed them to hospitals. “In light of numerous accidents at companies and on campuses, all must work together to shoulder their responsibilities, strengthen their political comprehension and root out the causes of such hazards,’ Chinese President Xi Jinping said.