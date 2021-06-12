Israeli guard shoots dead a knife-wielding Palestinian woman, police say

Tel Aviv :

There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials about the incident, which took place at the Qalandiya crossing near the city of Ramallah.





Police said the 28-year-old woman approached the crossing and "ran towards the forces while holding a knife".





"A civilian security guard who recognised what was happening called on her to stop several times," a police statement said, adding that when the woman continued to move forward "the security guard then fired several bullets".





Police distributed a photograph of the knife they said she was carrying.





Israeli-Palestinian violence flared last month in 11 days of intense fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza. A fragile ceasefire is largely holding, though tension remains high.