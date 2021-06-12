Masks no longer required in US Senate for vaccinated people

Washington :

The Capitol Hill complex is now at 85 per cent vaccination rate, Xinhua news agency quoted the CNN report as saying on Friday.





"The guideline document reflects that fully vaccinated individuals may discontinue mask wear and 6-foot social distance separations in most situations consistent with the CDC revision regarding fully vaccinated individuals of May 13, 2021," said a statement from the office of the Attending Physician, Brian Monahan.





The decrease of community transmission and the increase in the rate of vaccine led to this announcement, a senior Democratic aide told CNN.





The Attending Physician of the US Congress is the physician responsible for the medical welfare of the members of Congress and nine justices of the Supreme Court.