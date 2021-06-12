Russia records over 12,000 new Covid cases

Moscow :

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 5,180,454 Xinhua news agency reported.





The national Covid-19 death toll rose by 396 to 125,674 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 10,188 to 4,782,183.





Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 5,853 new cases, taking its total to 1,220,312.





More than 141.9 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.