Sat, Jun 12, 2021

Russia records over 12,000 new Covid cases

Published: Jun 12,202109:38 AM by IANS

Russia has reported another 12,505 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest number of daily infections since February 22, according to the official data released on Friday.

File Photo
Moscow:
The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 5,180,454 Xinhua news agency reported. 

The national Covid-19 death toll rose by 396 to 125,674 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 10,188 to 4,782,183. 

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 5,853 new cases, taking its total to 1,220,312. 

More than 141.9 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

