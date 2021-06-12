Russia records over 12,000 new Covid cases

Russia has reported another 12,505 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest number of daily infections since February 22, according to the official data released on Friday.
Moscow:
The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 5,180,454 Xinhua news agency reported.
The national Covid-19 death toll rose by 396 to 125,674 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 10,188 to 4,782,183.
Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 5,853 new cases, taking its total to 1,220,312.
More than 141.9 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.
