Afghan, Pak Islamic scholars sign peace declaration in Mecca

Riyadh :

The deal paves the way for a solution to the long-standing Afghan crisis, by supporting negotiations between the warring factions and rejecting all acts of violence and extremism in all its forms and manifestations, Xinhua news agency quoted the SPA report as saying.





The signing took place on Thursday at the conclusion of the Islamic conference that was held near the Grand Mosque in Mecca.





The conference was held with the support of the Muslim World League and Saudi Arabia, bringing the senior scholars of Afghanistan and Pakistan together to achieve reconciliation for the Afghan people.





The declaration offers reconciliation between the conflicting parties in Afghanistan, and bringing them to a common ground, by addressing all political, social, economic, and other related issues.