18 people killed in bus crash in Pakistan

Islamabad :

At least 18 persons were killed and 30 others injured on Friday when an over-speeding passenger bus overturned in Pakistan's Balochistan province, a media report said.





The bus was travelling from Wadh to Dadu when it met with an accident at Khori in Khuzdar district of the province, Geo News reported.





Fifteen people were killed on the spot. As soon as the accident was reported, rescue personnel rushed to the spot and started rescue operations, the report said.





The injured and deceased were shifted to Teaching Hospital Khuzdar, where three more people died and the death toll rose to 18, it said.





The condition of some of the injured is said to be critical.





Sources told the channel that the passenger coach lost control and overturned as it was over-speeding.