Google to build longest undersea cable to connect Latin America, US

Alphabet’s Google said it was building an undersea cable that would connect the United States, Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina, to bolster Internet connection capacity between these regions.
California: The cable, called Firmina, will be the longest cable in the world, Google said in a blog post, adding that it will run from the East Coast of the United States to Las Toninas, Argentina, with additional landings in Praia Grande, Brazil, and Punta del Este, Uruguay. “With 12 fibre pairs, the cable will carry traffic quickly and securely between North and South America, giving users fast, low-latency access to Google products,” Google said.
