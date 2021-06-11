Meat company JBS says it paid 11 mn USD ransom in cyberattack

The world’s largest meat processing company says it paid the equivalent of $11 million to hackers who broke into its computer system late last month.
Denver: Brazil-based JBS SA said on May 31 that it was the victim of a ransomware attack, but Wednesday was the first time the company’s US division confirmed that it had paid the ransom. “This was a very difficult decision to make for our company and for me personally,” said Andre Nogueira, the CEO. “However, we felt this decision had to be made to prevent any potential risk for our customers,” he added.
