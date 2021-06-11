Fri, Jun 11, 2021

French man gets 4-month prison sentence for slapping Prez Macron

Jun 11, 2021

A French court has sentenced a 28-year-old man to four months in prison for slapping President Macron in the face.

Representative image
Paris:
Damien Tarel was quickly arrested after the swipe that caught Macron’s left cheek with an audible thwack on Tuesday, as the French leader was greeting a crowd.The court in the southeastern city of Valence convicted Tarel Thursday on a charge of violence against a person invested with public authority.

