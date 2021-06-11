Fri, Jun 11, 2021

Myanmar plane crash kills 12

Published: Jun 11,202104:45 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

A well-known senior Buddhist monk was among at least 12 people who died when a plane belonging to Myanmar’s military crashed Thursday in the country’s central Mandalay region, state media reported.

Representative image
Representative image
Naypyidaw:
Army-run  TV  said  a  boy  was  one  of  two  survivors  on the flight from the capital, Naypyidaw, to Pyin Oo Lwin,  also  known  as  May-myo. The other person taken to a hospital was reported  to  be  a  member  of  the  military, but several other unconfirmed  reports  said  he later died.

The  plane  was  carrying  six  military  personnel  in  addition to two monks and six   devotees   to   Pyin   Oo   Lwin for a ceremony to lay the  foundation  for  a  new  monastery,      the      report      said.

The senior monk who died  was  the  abbot  of  Zay  Kone  Monastery  in  Pyinmana,  a  satellite  town  of  Naypyitaw. The     crash     occurred     when  the  plane  was  making  its  landing  approach  to   Pyin   Oo   Lwin’s   An-isakhan  airport,  reported  Myawaddy TV, which said there  was  bad  weather  at  the time

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations