Myanmar plane crash kills 12

Naypyidaw :

Army-run TV said a boy was one of two survivors on the flight from the capital, Naypyidaw, to Pyin Oo Lwin, also known as May-myo. The other person taken to a hospital was reported to be a member of the military, but several other unconfirmed reports said he later died.





The plane was carrying six military personnel in addition to two monks and six devotees to Pyin Oo Lwin for a ceremony to lay the foundation for a new monastery, the report said.





The senior monk who died was the abbot of Zay Kone Monastery in Pyinmana, a satellite town of Naypyitaw. The crash occurred when the plane was making its landing approach to Pyin Oo Lwin’s An-isakhan airport, reported Myawaddy TV, which said there was bad weather at the time