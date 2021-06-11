Fri, Jun 11, 2021

Suu Kyi faces corruption charges

Published: Jun 11,202104:45 AM

The Myanmar junta has hit deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi with corruption charges over claims she accepted illegal payments of gold and more than half a million dollars in cash, state media reported Thursday.

File photo
Yangon:
The  country  has  been  in   turmoil   since   the   generals   ousted   Suu   Kyi   on   February   1,   with  nearly  850  civilians  killed  in  a  brutal  crackdown  by  security  forces  on  near-daily  protests    against    the    coup.

The    75-year-old  Nobel  laureate,  who  has  been in custody since the coup, is facing  a  raft  of  wide-ranging  criminal  charges,    including    sedition    and    breaching a colonial-era secrecy law.

The  latest  charges  relate  to  allegations  by  the  former  Yangon  region chief minister that Suu Kyi il-legally   accepted   $600,000   in   cash   from him along with around 11 kilograms of gold.

