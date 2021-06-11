Suu Kyi faces corruption charges

Yangon :

The country has been in turmoil since the generals ousted Suu Kyi on February 1, with nearly 850 civilians killed in a brutal crackdown by security forces on near-daily protests against the coup.





The 75-year-old Nobel laureate, who has been in custody since the coup, is facing a raft of wide-ranging criminal charges, including sedition and breaching a colonial-era secrecy law.





The latest charges relate to allegations by the former Yangon region chief minister that Suu Kyi il-legally accepted $600,000 in cash from him along with around 11 kilograms of gold.