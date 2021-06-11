Fri, Jun 11, 2021

US to donate half bn Pfizer vax to poorer nations

Published: Jun 11,202105:00 AM

President Joe Biden plans to announce on Thursday that the US will purchase and donate half a billion (50 crore) doses of Pfizer vaccines to 92 low- and lower-middle-income countries and the African Union in a historic action that will help supercharge the global fight against the pandemic, according to the White House.

Representative image
Washington:
This is the largest-ever purchase and  donation  of  vaccines  by  a  single   country   and   a   commitment  by  the  American  people  to  help  protect  people  around  the  world from COVID-19, the White House   said   ahead   of   the   announcement  by  Biden  at  the  G-7  Summit in the UK.

Biden has arrived  in  the  UK  on  his  maiden  official overseas trip to Europe.Biden   will   also   call   on   the   world’s  democracies  to  do  their  parts in contributing to the global  supply  of  safe  and  effective  vaccines.

The  goal  of  today’s  do-nation  is  to  save  lives  and  end  the  pandemic  and  will  provide  the foundation for additional actions   to   be   announced   in   the   coming  days,  the  White  House  said.

The   vaccines   will   start   shipping  in  August  2021.  A  total  of 200 million doses will be delivered  by  the  end  of  this  year  and  the remaining 300 million will be delivered in the first half of 2022.The US will allocate these dos-es  to  low-  and  lower-middle-in-come  nations  around  the  world,  working  through  COVAX  to  deliver   them,   the   White   House   said.

COVAX is a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to   COVID-19   vaccines   directed   by  Gavi,  the  Vaccine  Alliance,  the  Coalition  for  Epidemic  Preparedness  Innovations,  and  the  World Health Organization. The historic announcement by Biden comes  on  the  heels  of  his  donation  of  at  least  80  million  vaccines   from   the   United   States’   supply by the end of June.

Additionally,      the      United      States  has  contributed  USD  two  billion   to   COVAX,   more   than   any  other  nation and  is  supporting   local   production   capacity   abroad   for   safe   and   effective   COVID-19    vaccines,    including    through the Quad initiative, said the White House.Biden has been clear that borders  cannot  keep  this  pandemic  at  bay  and  has  vowed  that  our  nation will be the arsenal of vaccines.

The historic step the President will announce today, there-fore,  protects  the  health  of  the  American  people  and  the  people  throughout  the  world  who  will  benefit   from   these   life-saving   vaccines, it said

