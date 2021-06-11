Tiny worm comes back to life after 24,000 yrs

Moscow :

Russian scientists found the tiny, ancient animal called the bdelloid rotifer in soil taken from the river Alazeya in Russia’s region of Yakutia in the far north.





The bdelloid rotifer, a multicellular organism found in freshwater habitats across the world, is known to be able to withstand extreme cold.





Previous research suggested it could survive for a decade when frozen at -20 degrees Celsius.





This new case, which was detailed in a study in the journal Current Biology, is by far the creature’s longest recorded survival period in a frozen state.The organism was recovered from samples taken 3.5 metres below ground.





The material was dated from between 23,960 and 24,485 years ago, the study said.Land encased in permafrost - where the ground is frozen all year round - has for years thrown up startling scientific discoveries.Scientists earlier revived microscopic worms called nematodes from sediment in two places in northern Siberia that were dated over 30,000 years old