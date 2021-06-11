Fri, Jun 11, 2021

Russia won’t alienate China over US: Russian envoy ahead of summit

Published: Jun 11,202104:06 AM

Russia will not alienate China to improve its relations with America, a top Russian diplomat said on Thursday, days ahead of a crucial summit meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Representative image
Beijing:
Biden will meet Putin in Geneva on June 16 to discuss a full range  of  issues,  a  first  face-to-face  interaction  between  the  two   leaders   amid   escalating   US-Russia tensions.

“Russia won’t alienate Chi-na over the US,” Russian Ambassador   to   China   Andrey   Denisov   told   China’s   state-run  Global  Times  on  Thurs-day.In  his  virtual  media  in-teraction    with    the    foreign    media  on  June  3,  Putin  told  Xinhua    news    agency    that    Russia-China  relations  have  reached an “unprecedentedly high  level”  and  the  two  sides  have  extensive  shared  interests between them.

But  there  is  considerable anxiety in Beijing     over     the     Biden-Putin      summit  as  Washington  may   try   to   soften   the    Russian    leader’s  efforts  to  forge  close  ties  with  China against the US and EU.

On  his  arrival  in  London  for  G-7  summit  on  Wednesday, Biden said, “I will tell Putin  what  I  will  tell  him.  I  am  going   to   communicate   that   there are consequences for violating  the  sovereignty  of  democracies     in     the     United     States,     Europe     and     elsewhere. ”Reflecting      China’s      concerns,  the  Global  Times  quoted  analysts  as  saying    that    while    it    would   be   hard   to   break    the    ice    in    US-Russia          relations,   the   US   may   stabilize     relations     and   ease   tensions   with Russia so as to concentrate on dealing with China.

As   a   result,   the   Geneva   meeting  may  become  an  opportunity  to  lobby  Russia,  it  said. In response to this view, Denisov told the daily that the idea  that  Russia  would  alien-ate China over the possibility of  the  US  temporarily  easing  tensions  with  Russia  is  “very  short-sighted.”“Russia   is   smarter   than   Americans think,” he said.He said Russia does not expect     impossible     outcomes     from  the  Biden-Putin  summit  and the two sides are unlikely to resolve important issues at the meeting.

The     ambassador     noted     that  if  the  two  leaders  talk  about issues related to China during their meeting, Russia will  discuss  them  with  the  Chinese   side.   He   stressed   that  Russia-China  relations  will   not   change   no   matter   what  attitude  the  US  takes  toward Russia.

