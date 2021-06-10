G7 aims to boost healthcare systems against future pandemics

London :

The G7 summit of heads of state and government is scheduled to be in Cornwall, England, from Friday through Sunday, reports dpa news agency.





The group consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the US and the EU's high representative.





The group is set to pledge to "strengthen our collective defences to better prevent, detect, and respond to, and recover from, future pandemics through effective multilateral action and a strengthened global health system", according to the draft Carbis Bay Health Declaration seen by the dpa on Thursday.





"We pledge to lead the way in building a resilient, integrated and inclusive global health system prepared and equipped to prevent the causes and escalation of disease, and to detect emerging health threats quickly," the statement said, adding that a "reformed" World Health Organization is to be at the centre of these plans.





"We will invest in our own human, animal and environmental health systems and in domestic preparedness to foster resilient populations. We will support vulnerable countries to do the same and encourage others to join us," the declaration reads.





The leaders are also expected to pledge to champion an integrated and systems-based One Health approach across all aspects of pandemic prevention, preparedness, detection and response and work to foster a healthier planet.





The declaration also says that the leaders agree to "further develop medium- and long-term global health financing mechanisms to leverage funding from a wide range of sources, including public, private, philanthropic and international financial institution funds, in order to facilitate recovery and build back better resilient, inclusive and sustainable health systems".