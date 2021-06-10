Biden says US will respond in 'robust way' to harmful actions by Russia

London :

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the United States was not seeking conflict with Russia, but would respond in a "robust and meaningful way" if the Russian government engaged in harmful activities.





Biden, speaking at the start of an eight-day visit to Europe that will include a NATO summit and a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said he would underscore Washington's "rock solid" commitment to the transatlantic alliance.





"We're not seeking conflict with Russia," the Democratic president told U.S. troops and their families at Royal Air Force Mildenhall. "We want a stable and predictable relationship ... but I've been clear. The United States will respond in a robust and meaningful way if the Russian government engages in harmful activities."