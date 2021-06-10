Thu, Jun 10, 2021

US deeply concerned Iran still has not provided necessary nuclear information to IAEA

Published: Jun 10,202107:32 AM by Reuters

The IAEA and Iran reached a three-month agreement in February cushioning the blow of Tehran's decision to reduce its cooperation with the agency.

Representative Image
New York:
The United States on Wednesday said it was deeply concerned Iran has yet to provide the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) with information the agency needs regarding its potential undeclared nuclear material, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

The IAEA and Iran reached a three-month agreement in February cushioning the blow of Tehran's decision to reduce its cooperation with the agency by ending extra monitoring measures introduced by the 2015 deal.

