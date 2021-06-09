France launches legal probe into VW in Dieselgate scandal

Paris :

The proceedings were initiated on May 6, judicial sources said on Wednesday.





Late on Tuesday, it was announced that France's judiciary was investigating Renault on similar charges, dpa reported.





French authorities accuse Volkswagen of fraud concerning essential characteristics of a product, leading to a health risk for humans and animals.





Among other things, the company has been ordered to post a bail of 10 million euros (12.2 million dollars). In addition, a bank guarantee of 60 million euros is due.





The VW group denied the accusations, saying "VW AG is of the opinion that French consumers have not suffered any damage entitled to compensation in connection with the purchase of a VW vehicle."





It said the group was now considering all available courses of action to challenge the decision.





The Dieselgate scandal was triggered by revelations in 2015 that Europe's largest car manufacturer had falsified emissions levels from millions of its diesel vehicles.