Thailand logs 2,680 new Covid cases, 35 deaths

Bangkok :

Of the new infections, 11 were imported cases and 2,669 were local transmissions, the Centre for the Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said.





The Southeast Asian nation's tally now stands at 185,228, with the death toll at 1,332, the health ministry data showed.





The CCSA on Tuesday approved and permitted local and private organisations to procure Covid-19 vaccines, with the purpose to speed up the vaccination programme, Xinhua reported.





Thailand has so far administered over 5.1 million doses of vaccine to residents, according to the CCSA.





With the current pace of over 400,000 vaccinations per day, Thailand is likely to meet its goal of inoculating 10 million people by the end of this month, Natapanu Nopakun, an official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said at a daily briefing of the CCSA.