Myanmar reports 123 new Covid-19 cases

Yangon :

One more death was reported on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 3,228 in the country, the release said.





According to the ministry's figures, a total of 132,615 patients have been discharged from the hospitals and over 2.63 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, including 2,022 samples tested on Tuesday, the Xinhua news agency reported.





Myanmar detected its first two positive cases of Covid-19 on March 23 last year.