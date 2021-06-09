Wed, Jun 09, 2021

Myanmar reports 123 new Covid-19 cases

Published: Jun 09,202106:15 AM by IANS

Myanmar reported 123 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total cases in the country to 144,579, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports.

Yangon:
One more death was reported on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 3,228 in the country, the release said.

According to the ministry's figures, a total of 132,615 patients have been discharged from the hospitals and over 2.63 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, including 2,022 samples tested on Tuesday, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Myanmar detected its first two positive cases of Covid-19 on March 23 last year.

