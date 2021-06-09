Wed, Jun 09, 2021

A world in need of a breakthrough year

This year must mark a global turning point. Whereas international cooperation often failed in 2020, we now have an opportunity and the responsibility – to usher in a new era in which a healthier, greener, safer, and fairer world is possible.

London:
The  great  truth  that  has  emerged  from  the  coronavirus pandemic is that no one, any-where,  is  safe  from  COVID-19  until  everyone,  everywhere,  is  safe.  The  first  step,  which  will  pay  for  itself  many times over, is to ensure mass vaccination  in  every  affected  country.

Support  from  the  G7  and  G20  that  will  make  vaccines  readily  accessible  to  low-  and  middle-income  countries is not an act of charity; it is in every country’s strategic inter-est.

Indeed, the International Monetary  Fund  believes  that  such  support would be the best public investment ever made.At  the  G7  summit  this  week  in  Cornwall,  member  states  and  their  invitees   should   lead   the   way   by   guaranteeing   to   pay   67%   of   required  funding  for  the  Access  to  COVID-19  Tools  (ACT)  Accelerator  this year and next.

This is based on a fair-share financing approach and a financial burden-sharing formula proposed   by   the   governments   of   Norway  and  South  Africa,  and  reflects a realistic assessment of countries’ ability to pay.

The  G7  should  also  lead  the  way  in  support  of  dose  sharing  and  voluntary   licensing   agreements,   potentially  including  temporary  pat-ent  waivers  that  would  allow  the  knowledge and technology transfer needed to manufacture vaccines on every    continent.

Moreover,    the    world’s   multilateral   and   regional   financial    institutions    should    be    asked  to  release  new  resources  for  low-  and  middle-income  countries  to  strengthen  their  health  systems’  capacity.

And they should also sup-port implementation of the detailed recommendations  of  the  recent  re-port  to  the  World  Health  Organization  by  the  Independent  Panel  for  Pandemic   Preparedness   and   Response.

Global   economic   policy   alignment  will  be  crucial  in  rebuilding  the  world  economy  in  the  pandemic’s  wake.  We  were  fortunate  that,  over  the  past  year,  in  the  initial  COVID-19    recovery phase,    most    countries followed similar policies, resulting  in  an  acceptable  level  of  alignment. What we need now is an agreed  global  growth  plan  with  coordinated  monetary  and  fiscal  interventions  to  prevent  an  uneven  and  unbalanced  recovery and  ensure  a  more  inclusive,  equitable,  and  greener  future.

For  example,  the  IMF’s  proposals  for  a  synchronised  push  on  infrastructure,  including       green       infrastructure,       across    all    continents    would,    if    adopted  by  the  G7  and  G20,  raise  global economic output by a project-ed $2 trillion by 2025.

The  G20  and  G7  must  also  address     the     growing     divergence     caused by differences in health outcomes  and  uncoordinated  macroeconomic  policy  approaches.  While  most  advanced  economies  can  look  forward to strong growth and widely  available  vaccines,  much  of  the  emerging    and    developing    world    must  face  the  new  waves  and  new  variants  of  the  virus  with  depleted  economic  and  social  buffers.

Following  a  slow  recovery  in  global  trade   and   foreign   direct   investment,  many  countries  face  rising  debt  and  falling  tax  revenues,  as  well as declining aid flows.With up to 150 million more people   forced   into   poverty   by   COV-ID-19,  and  with  widespread  cuts  in  health-care  and  education  budgets,  the   pandemic   may   have   delayed   progress  toward  the  2030  Sustainable  Development  Goals  (SDGs)  by  up   to   five   years,   with   girls   and   women  suffering  most.

We  call  on  the  G7  to  extend  their  initiative  on  girls’  education  and  to  support  the  UNICEF plan for digital connectivity  that  ensures  the  inclusion  of  all  young people.The G7 and G20 can help to bridge the financing gaps faced by vulnerable  countries  and  act  to  restore  a  viable  path  toward  the  SDGs.

This  will  require  the  multilateral  development  banks  to  deploy  more  finance,  more  efficiently,  optimising  their  balance  sheets  and  reviewing  their  capital  adequacy  framework,  as  already  requested  by  the  G20,  and   consider   replenishments.

In   this  respect,  we  need  to  examine  new   guarantee-based   instruments   to  crowd  in  private-sector  finance  for   health,   education,   and   social   safety  nets,  and  we  need  to  make  progress   on   international   agreements to curtail tax avoidance such as the global minimum rate recently backed by G7 finance ministers.In   addition,   we   must   redouble   our  efforts  to  ensure  debt  sustainability  for  low-  and  middle-income  countries.

That   means   extending   the  G20’s  Debt  Service  Suspension  Initiative and encouraging broader participation  by  private  creditors,  and   possibly   by   non-G20   official   creditors,    in    the    new    Common    Framework   for   Debt   Treatments.

Success   will   depend   on   greater   transparency  on  the  part  of  both  debtors and creditors. This  year  is  also  vital  for  progress toward reaching net-zero carbon  dioxide  emissions  by  2050.  In  advance  of  the  United  Nations  climate  summit  (COP26)  in  Glasgow  this   November,   the   G7   and   G20   countries  must  announce  bold  national commitments.

They must re-quire  companies  to  disclose  their  carbon   footprints,   deliver   on   the   proposed  fund  for  mitigation  and  adaptation  in  low-  and  lower-middle-income   countries,   and   ensure   that their economic recovery plans boost  renewables  and  green  infrastructure.

This  is  not  a  task  for  national  governments  alone.  Firms,  cities,  and   multilateral   institutions   all   must  be  at  the  center  of  efforts  to  achieve     net-zero     emissions     by     mid-century.    And,    as    with    the    post-pandemic  global  recovery,  the  coordinated efforts we need must be set firmly in place this year.

