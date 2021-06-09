Wed, Jun 09, 2021

Auto biz worker unions’ welcome court order

Published: Jun 09,202102:11 AM

The worker unions in two major foreign automobile makers have welcomed the Madras High Court’s order to the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health to inspect auto units and arrive at a uniform guideline on maintenance of social distancing at the shop floors.

Representative image
Chennai:
“We  welcome  the  High  Court’s  order.  There  could  be  only  two  reasons  for  the  Covid-19  infection  to  spread  amongst  factory  workers viz the safety guideline of the state government is insufficient  or  the  safety  guidelines  are   not   implemented   by   the   companies,”  a  union  official  in  Hyundai Motor India Ltd     (HMIL) said, preferring  anonymity.

“The  inspection will also  bring  out  the  unlawful  labour practices followed by companies. Other  automobile  units  may be upset with Renault Nissan    Automotive    for linking them  in  this  case,”  said  Moor-thy, General Secretary, Renault Nissan India Thozhilalar Sangam (RNITS).

The   court   made   the   order   while  hearing  the  case  of  Renault  Nissan  India  Thozhilalar  Sangam  versus  Renault  Nissan  Automotive India Private Ltd.The  company  had  submitted  to  the  court  that  it  is  being  singled  out  to  follow  the  3:1  empty  pitch at its assembly lines while none   of   the   other   automobile   makers near here or in India fol-low that.

When  the  case  came  up  for  hearing on Tuesday, the counsel for  Renault  Nissan  Automotive  said  none  of  the  other  automotive   units   - Hyundai   Motor,   Ford  India,  BMW,  Daimler  and  others  -  located  near  here  or  in  the  country like  Maruti  are  maintaining  the  3:1  empty pitch.This resulted in the court ordering  the  visit  of  a  senior  officials of  Directorate  of  Industrial  Safety  and  Health  to  the  auto-mobile   plants   and   come   out   with   a   uniform   guideline   for   maintenance  of  social  distance  in factories.

