Auto biz worker unions’ welcome court order

Chennai :

“We welcome the High Court’s order. There could be only two reasons for the Covid-19 infection to spread amongst factory workers viz the safety guideline of the state government is insufficient or the safety guidelines are not implemented by the companies,” a union official in Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said, preferring anonymity.





“The inspection will also bring out the unlawful labour practices followed by companies. Other automobile units may be upset with Renault Nissan Automotive for linking them in this case,” said Moor-thy, General Secretary, Renault Nissan India Thozhilalar Sangam (RNITS).





The court made the order while hearing the case of Renault Nissan India Thozhilalar Sangam versus Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd.The company had submitted to the court that it is being singled out to follow the 3:1 empty pitch at its assembly lines while none of the other automobile makers near here or in India fol-low that.





When the case came up for hearing on Tuesday, the counsel for Renault Nissan Automotive said none of the other automotive units - Hyundai Motor, Ford India, BMW, Daimler and others - located near here or in the country like Maruti are maintaining the 3:1 empty pitch.This resulted in the court ordering the visit of a senior officials of Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health to the auto-mobile plants and come out with a uniform guideline for maintenance of social distance in factories.