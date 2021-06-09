Wed, Jun 09, 2021

Canada truck driver kills Muslim family of four in hate attack: Police

Published: Jun 09,202101:47 AM

A man driving a pick-up truck slammed into and killed four members of a Muslim family in the south of Canada’s Ontario province, in what police said Monday was a “premeditated” attack.

Representative image
Ottawa:
A  20-year-old  suspect  wearing  a  vest  “like body armor” fled the scene after the  attack  on  Sunday  evening,  and  was   arrested   at   a   mall   seven   kilo-metres (four miles) from the intersection in London, Ontario where it happened,  said  Detective Superintendent Paul Waight.

“There  is  evidence  that  this  was  a  planned,  premeditated  act,  motivated  by  hate.  It  is  believed  that  these  victims were targeted because they were Muslim,” he told a news conference.

The  victims  include  a  74-year-old  woman,  a  46-year-old  man,  a  44-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl.

