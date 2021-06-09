Canada truck driver kills Muslim family of four in hate attack: Police

Ottawa :

A 20-year-old suspect wearing a vest “like body armor” fled the scene after the attack on Sunday evening, and was arrested at a mall seven kilo-metres (four miles) from the intersection in London, Ontario where it happened, said Detective Superintendent Paul Waight.





“There is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated act, motivated by hate. It is believed that these victims were targeted because they were Muslim,” he told a news conference.





The victims include a 74-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl.