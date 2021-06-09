China to offer COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as three

Beijing :

Since the coronavirus first emerged in central China, Beijing has mostly managed to bring the country’s outbreak under control, and has administered over 777 million vaccine doses after a sluggish start.





A spokesperson for Sinovac told AFP its vaccine had been approved for use on children. “In recent days, the Sinovac vaccine was approved for emergency use in three- to 17-year-olds,” the spokesperson said.





But he did not confirm when the young children would be able to start receiving the shots, saying the schedule for the rollout will be decided by the National Health Commission “according to China’s current epidemic prevention and control needs and vaccine supply”.





The company has completed early phase trials of the vaccine in children and adolescents, with results to be published shortly in the Lancet scientific journal, the spokesperson added