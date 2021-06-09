Wed, Jun 09, 2021

UNSC backs Guterres for second term

Published: Jun 09,202101:27 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The UN Security Council on Tuesday recommended Secretary General Antonio Guterres for a second five-year term as chief of the world organisation beginning January 1, 2022.

File photo
File photo
New York:
The 15-nation Council  held a closed meeting where it unanimously adopted a  resolution  recommending Guterres’ name to  the 193-member  General  Assembly for a second term as Secretary General.

‘India  welcomes  the  adoption of @UN #SecurityCoun-cil resolution recommending a second term to #UnitedNa-tions   Secretary-General   @antonioguterres,’         India’s Permanent Representative  to  the  UN  Ambassador  T  S  Tirumurti tweeted.

External  Affairs  Minister  S  Jaishankar  had  met  Guterres  at  the  United  Nations  headquarters  and  expressed  New  Delhi’s  support  to  him  for  his  second  term  as  the  world’s top diplomat

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations