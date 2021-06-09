UNSC backs Guterres for second term

The UN Security Council on Tuesday recommended Secretary General Antonio Guterres for a second five-year term as chief of the world organisation beginning January 1, 2022.
New York:
The 15-nation Council held a closed meeting where it unanimously adopted a resolution recommending Guterres’ name to the 193-member General Assembly for a second term as Secretary General.
India 🇮🇳 welcomes the adoption of @UN#SecurityCouncil resolution recommending a second term to #UnitedNations Secretary-General @antonioguterres#IndiainUNSCpic.twitter.com/xe2rVg3rxP— PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) June 8, 2021
‘India welcomes the adoption of @UN #SecurityCoun-cil resolution recommending a second term to #UnitedNa-tions Secretary-General @antonioguterres,’ India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti tweeted.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had met Guterres at the United Nations headquarters and expressed New Delhi’s support to him for his second term as the world’s top diplomat
