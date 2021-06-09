UNSC backs Guterres for second term

New York :

The 15-nation Council held a closed meeting where it unanimously adopted a resolution recommending Guterres’ name to the 193-member General Assembly for a second term as Secretary General.

‘India welcomes the adoption of @UN #SecurityCoun-cil resolution recommending a second term to #UnitedNa-tions Secretary-General @antonioguterres,’ India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti tweeted.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had met Guterres at the United Nations headquarters and expressed New Delhi’s support to him for his second term as the world’s top diplomat