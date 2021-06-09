Wed, Jun 09, 2021

Court upholds life sentence for ‘Butcher of Bosnia’ Mladic

Published: Jun 09,202101:16 AM

War crimes judges on Tuesday upheld the genocide conviction of former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic over the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe’s worst act of bloodshed since World War II.

File photo
Sarajevo:
Dubbed  the  “Butcher of  Bosnia”,  the  once  burly  general  who is now in his late 70s sat impassively  and  listened  to  the  judgement  through  headphones  as  it  was  read  out  by  presiding judge Prisca Nyambe.

“The appeals chamber affirmed the sentence of life imprisonment  imposed on Mr Mladic by the trial chamber,” the tribunal in The Hague said in a statement. 

The verdict by five judges at the UN International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals  which  deals with cases  from the now-closed Yugoslavia war crimes tribunal is final and cannot be appealed any further.

