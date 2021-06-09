Court upholds life sentence for ‘Butcher of Bosnia’ Mladic

Sarajevo :

Dubbed the “Butcher of Bosnia”, the once burly general who is now in his late 70s sat impassively and listened to the judgement through headphones as it was read out by presiding judge Prisca Nyambe.





“The appeals chamber affirmed the sentence of life imprisonment imposed on Mr Mladic by the trial chamber,” the tribunal in The Hague said in a statement.





The verdict by five judges at the UN International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals which deals with cases from the now-closed Yugoslavia war crimes tribunal is final and cannot be appealed any further.