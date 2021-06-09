Two arrested for slapping French President Emmanuel Macron

Paris :

Macron’s security entourage quickly intervened to pull the man to the ground and move Macron away from him. Two people were arrested in connection with the incident, broadcasters BFM TV and RMC radio reported.





French Prime Minister Jean Castex said the incident was an affront to democracy. The incident took place while Macron was on a visit to the Drome region in south-eastern France, where he met restaurateurs and students to talk about how life is returning to normal after the COVID-19 epidemic.





In video circulating on social media, Macron, dressed in shirt sleeves, could be seen walking towards a crowd of well-wishers who were behind a metal barrier.





The French president reached out his hand to greet one man, in a green T-Shirt, with glasses and a face mask.