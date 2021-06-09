Women score historic wins in Mexico’s mid-term elections

Mexico City :

Women were poised to win a record number of state governors’ offices in Mexican midterm elections on Sunday, capturing territory long dominated by men and giving them a bigger political platform to reach the presidency one day.





Preliminary tallies by electoral authorities on Monday showed female candidates securing six of the 15 regional bastions on offer, just two shy of the total number of women ever elected to lead regional governments in Mexico’s history.





Five of the six went to President Andres Manuel Lopez Ob-rador’s National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), which dominated the state votes, even as the leftist party's hold on the lower house of Congress weakened.





If results are confirmed, it means the northern border states of Baja California and Chihuahua, Guerrero and Colima on the Pacific coast, as well as Tlaxcala in the center and Campeche in the south, will be governed by women.“This is a cultural shift,” said MORENA lawmaker Gabriela Cuevas.





Only eight women had previously won regional elections, including the current mayor of Mexico City, MORENA’s Claudia Sheinbaum, who is regarded as one of the favorites to succeed Lopez Obrador as president.