Sri Lanka's Parliament session cut short amid rising COVID-19 cases

Colombo :

Parliament’s communication office said that Tuesday's session would be held between 10 am and 4.30 pm when a motion moved by the Opposition on the pandemic would be taken up for the debate.





The decision to limit Parliament proceedings this week was taken in view of the rising number of positive cases.





A rapid increase in the number of people infected with the virus has been noted over the past several weeks. Over 100,000 new cases have been reported since mid-April in a sudden surge.





At least 10 police officers serving in Parliament found positive for COVID-19 in addition to four Members of Parliament from the main Opposition SJB party since early May.





The four MPs, including Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, who tested positive and their close contacts in Parliament were requested to self-isolate.





Most of the Opposition leaders refused to get COVID-19 vaccine when it was offered to them in March this year, saying public should be prioritised for vaccination.





Covishield vaccine received as a free gift from India was administered initially to the frontline health workers and the security personnel. The second jab for them have been put on hold since India’s Serum Institute was unable to meet Sri Lanka’s order.





China’s Sinopharm has been regularly coming and the vaccination programme has been extended to outer regions as a result.