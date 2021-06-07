2 trains collide in Pakistan, 20 killed

Islamabad :

Two trains collided in Pakistan’s southern Sindh Province on Monday, killing at least 20 people, according to officials.





Sir Syed Express collided with the Millat Express between Raiti and Obaro Railway stations near Ghotki city, Radio Pakistan quoted Railways officials as saying.





Authorities fear that the number of fatalities in the accident could rise.





At least 20 people have been killed in the collision, it said.





Rescue and relief officials were rushed to the spot.