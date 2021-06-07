Islamic State claims responsibility for blast in Libya -group's news agency

Cairo :

Islamic State claimed responsibility for a blast in the southern city of Sebha, Libya, that killed a senior police officer, the militant group's Nasheer news agency posted on Telegram late on Sunday.





The group said one of its militants, called Muhammed El Muhajer, stormed a checkpoint on Sunday with an explosives-laden car.





The blast killed at least two people, including the police officer, local authorities and medics said. It was unclear if the bomber was included in that tally.