Islamic State claims responsibility for blast in Libya -group's news agency

Published: Jun 07,202108:08 AM by Reuters

The group said one of its militants, called Muhammed El Muhajer, stormed a checkpoint on Sunday with an explosives-laden car.

Cairo:
Islamic State claimed responsibility for a blast in the southern city of Sebha, Libya, that killed a senior police officer, the militant group's Nasheer news agency posted on Telegram late on Sunday.

The group said one of its militants, called Muhammed El Muhajer, stormed a checkpoint on Sunday with an explosives-laden car.

The blast killed at least two people, including the police officer, local authorities and medics said. It was unclear if the bomber was included in that tally.

