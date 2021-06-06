SL Covid caseload tops 200K

Colombo :

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka has surpassed the 200,000 mark after 3,094 more people tested positive for the virus, statistics from the Health Ministry revealed on Sunday.





According to official figures, Sri Lanka has reported a total 202,357 Covid-19 cases so far out of which 166,132 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, bringing down the active patient count to 34,569, reports Xinhua news agency.

A total of 1,656 deaths have been reported from the virus.

Sri Lanka is facing a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic with over 60,000 infected patients detected since April.

Authorities last week extended an ongoing islandwide travel restriction till June 14 as health officials looked to stop the rapid spread of the virus.

During this restriction, only essential services and food suppliers are allowed to be on the roads while all others have been urged to stay at home.



