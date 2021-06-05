3,966 arrested for illegal fishing along Yangtze River

Beijing :

The crackdown has also led to the seizure of 930 fishing boats, 126,000 units of fishing gear, over 110,000 kg of catches and the dismantlement of 192 criminal rings, the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) said on Friday.

Lin Rui, vice minister of public security, said police will continue resolute efforts to cut the underground industrial chain, transportation and business operations related to illegal fishing, Xinhua news agency reported.

Launched by the MPS and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs last June, the three-year campaign aims to protect the country's longest river.