Global Covid-19 caseload tops 172.4mn

Washington :

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 172,449,514 and 3,708,248, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,342,974 and 596,999, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 28,574,350 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (16,841,408), France (5,762,637), Turkey (5,276,468), Russia (5,049,210), the UK (4,521,919), Italy (4,227,719), Argentina (3,915,397), Germany (3,704,685), Spain (3,697,981) and Colombia (3,518,046), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 470,842 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (340,702), Mexico (228,362), the UK (128,086), Italy (126,415), Russia (120,974) and France (110,078).