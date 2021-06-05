Sat, Jun 05, 2021

Myanmar imposes stay-at-home order in more towns due to Covid-19

Published: Jun 05,202109:24 AM by IANS

Myanmar's Health and Sports Ministry imposed a stay-at-home order in four more towns of Chin state, state-run media reported on Friday.

Rangoon:
The stay-at-home order, which will be in effect on Saturday, will be applied to Tedim, Falam, Thantlang and Hakha after the towns recently saw increasing number of Covid-19 infections, the Xinhua news agency reported.
 
According to the ministry's figures on Friday, the number of Covid-19 daily infections surged to 212 in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 144,157 in total.
 
A total of 132,415 patients have been recovered while the death toll stood at 3,221 as of Friday, the figures showed.
 
Myanmar detected its first two Covid-19 cases on March 23 last year. 
