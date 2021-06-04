COVID-19: Nepal reports 6,653 new cases, over 100 deaths

Kathmandu :

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, as many as 14,182 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests and 6,631 antigen tests were conducted on Friday.





The health ministry also recorded 101 deaths linked to COVID-19 along with 8,663 recoveries.





So far, 476,130 people have recovered and 7,731 died of the disease in Nepal.





There are currently 97,699 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in different isolation centers and home isolation across the country.





Similarly, the Kathmandu Valley recorded 1,384 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.