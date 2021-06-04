Organiser of Hong Kong Tiananmen Square massacre vigil arrested

Kowloon :

Richard Tsoi, secretary of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China (HKA) told dpa news agency that Chow was arrested at 8 a.m. at Central Police Station.

The police announced a ban on Tiananmen commemorations last week, which they said was because of the pandemic.

They said that anyone breaking the ban could face five years in prison, and one additional year for publicizing an event.

Tsoi said that police claimed Chow had breached the public order ordinance.

On Thursday, the force said they would deploy 7,000 officers around the city, with 3,000 of them tasked with guarding the city park where commemorative events have previously been held legally for decades.

Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Friday criticised the Hong Kong police's use of the coronavirus pandemic to ban gatherings to commemorate the victims of the June 4 crackdown in 1989.

"The common enemy of humans is the virus, not democracy," the DPP said in a statement, adding that the Chinese Communist Party's distrust of democracy and hatred of people taking action was more worrying than the virus.

On Twitter, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen posted a message and picture showing dozens of lit candles.

"We must come together to stand up for our ideas," it read.

"The people of Taiwan will never forget all those who, 32 years ago today in Tiananmen Square, Beijing, gave their lives for the cause of freedom & democracy. Every year, we join our friends in Hong Kong & around the world in commemorating their sacrifice," she posted.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also issued a statement commemorating the 32nd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square atrocity.

"The United States will continue to stand with the people of China as they demand that their government respect universal human rights.

"We honour the sacrifices of those killed 32 years ago, and the brave activists who carry on their efforts today in the face of ongoing government repression," it added.

In past years, events were held in Hong Kong's Victoria Park to remember those who died in the massacre in 1989.

Often these featured guest speakers, music and singing, followed by a quiet vigil, with people showing solidarity by holding lit candles while sat on the ground.

Last month, activist Joshua Wong, currently imprisoned for last year's anti-government protests, was sentenced to a further 10 months for participating in the unauthorised assembly to mark the anniversary, which thousands defied authorities to attend.

Since the new national security law was imposed by China on the city June 2020, police crackdowns on dissidents have intensified, with most of the opposition either behind bars or in exile.

On Wednesday, the HKA closed down a museum exhibition on the Tiananmen massacre after they were issued a warning about licensing.

On June 4, 1989, the Chinese People's Liberation Army quashed a peaceful protest on the Tiananmen Square in Beijing, leaving at least a few hundred people dead, and by some estimates, several thousand.

It started as a student protest demanding more rights for Chinese citizens and grew into a giant demonstration that lasted for weeks until authorities broke it up.